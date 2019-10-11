Silent Sports
Top Menu
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Main Menu
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
Paddling
Home
›
Paddling
›
Making the team: How to develop synergy in the canoe
Making the team: How to develop synergy in the canoe
By
Silent Sports
10/11/2019
12
0
Share:
The author with Graham Smith at a clinic/race series in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Tags
Rebecca Barton-Davis
The Making of a Team
Previous Article
The battle over bike lanes
Next Article
I’ll be DAMned … or not
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Paddling
Safety on the water: why wearing a life jacket isn’t everything
10/11/2019
By
Silent Sports
Columnists
Paddling
You’re going the wrong way!
06/24/2018
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
2017 Catalina Island Crossing
12/27/2017
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
zHideFeatured
Kayaking Lake Superior Provincial Park
12/01/2016
By
Kelly O'Day
Paddling
Reading the river – a beginner’s guide
06/04/2019
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
Canoe the Campus to Coast
05/06/2019
By
Silent Sports
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Copyright © 2019 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.
×