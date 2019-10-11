Silent Sports
Top Menu
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Main Menu
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
Paddling
Home
›
Paddling
›
Safety on the water: why wearing a life jacket isn’t everything
Safety on the water: why wearing a life jacket isn’t everything
By
Silent Sports
10/11/2019
13
0
Share:
Once you're back in the boat, take a few minutes to catch your breath and reassess the situation.
Tags
Rebecca Barton-Davis
Water Safety
Previous Article
I’ll be DAMned … or not
Next Article
THE BACK PAGE: Sounds of the 60s! ...
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Paddling
Making the team: How to develop synergy in the canoe
10/11/2019
By
Silent Sports
Columnists
Paddling
You’re going the wrong way!
06/24/2018
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
2017 Catalina Island Crossing
12/27/2017
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
Seasonal
zHideFeatured
Canoecopia a water-based ritual
03/16/2016
By
Kelly O'Day
Paddling
Des Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon bounces back after 2018 cancellation
03/05/2019
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
zHideFeatured
Passing the torch(es)
08/11/2016
By
Kelly O'Day
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Copyright © 2019 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.
×