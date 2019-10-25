Silent Sports
Top Menu
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Main Menu
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Paddling
Running
Hiking
Seasonal
XC Skiing
Events
Subscribe
Paddling
Home
›
Paddling
›
Adirondack Canoe Classic: The 90 Miler
Adirondack Canoe Classic: The 90 Miler
By
Silent Sports
10/25/2019
7
0
Share:
C4 boats are a popular choise in the Adirondack 90 Miler because they are less tippy and still allow for good teamwork. Christine Olney Photo
Tags
Adirondack Canoe Classic
Rebecca Barton-Davis
Previous Article
By two wheels and ferry
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Paddling
Safety on the water: why wearing a life jacket isn’t everything
10/11/2019
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
Making the team: How to develop synergy in the canoe
10/11/2019
By
Silent Sports
Columnists
Paddling
You’re going the wrong way!
06/24/2018
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
2017 Catalina Island Crossing
12/27/2017
By
Silent Sports
Paddling
Canoe the Campus to Coast
05/06/2019
By
Silent Sports
Columnists
Cycling
Hiking/Backpacking
Multisport
Paddling
Biking, Hiking and Kayaking Wilderness State Park
04/25/2018
By
Silent Sports
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
About Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Contact Us
Copyright © 2019 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.
×